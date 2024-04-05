Minister Varawut defends Thai Navy’s land use in Phuket

During the recent no-vote general debate, the Move Forward Party criticized the armed forces for excessive land use.

The party highlighted that over 9,276 rai of land in the Nong Wua So model project was leased to the public. This arrangement has caused dissatisfaction among the locals who were previously granted the use of the land. Furthermore, the party accused the army of using reserved forest areas for building residential housing and public utilities, involving projects by the Royal Thai Navy in Phuket and Sattahip.







The opposition stressed that some military projects improperly utilize reserved forests or public lands, competing with the private sector in areas such as electricity generation and stone mining. They also suggested that the Royal Thai Navy has plans to construct an entertainment complex, potentially including a casino, in the future.

In defense, Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, explained the Royal Thai Navy’s land use in Phuket. He stated that the use was aimed at protection and development in line with community needs, denying any negligence regarding forest encroachment.







This debate highlights the ongoing tension between military land usage and civilian rights and needs, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in land development. The discussion continues to draw attention to the need for careful monitoring and evaluation of government and military land use policies. (NNT)































