Good food and local culture will be on display for the next two weekends as Pattaya hosts Art & Food on the Beach.

Fresh-made food and desserts will be available while groups from Naklua, Takhiantia and other communities promote local art and culture Nov. 7-8 and 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event takes place on the beach opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach.