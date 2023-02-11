Astana’s tourism, culture and smart-city features exhibition in Bangkok until Feb 12

An exhibition on the urban management of Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, is being held in Bangkok until February 12, 2023. The event is organized to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Thailand.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej presided over the opening of the exhibition at the Bangkok City Library on Tuesday together with Astana’s deputy mayor Nurlan Nurkenov and Kazakh ambassador to Thailand Arman Issetov. The event was also attended by Astana’s Deputy Mayor Yerlan Bekmurzayev through an online video link from Astana.







The exhibition highlights Astana’s urban management, including tourism and culture, as well as smart-city features that provide insights and experience exchanges between Bangkok and Astana. It seeks to strengthen relationships between the two cities by learning from each other’s strengths and shortcomings, allowing both sides to grow together in a sustainable manner.







The Bangkok deputy governor highlights the BMA’s policy to develop into a truly sustainable and livable city, noting that the mission is challenging due to diversity and various issues, adding the Thai capital can learn from Astana’s urban management, notably its smart city and smart traffic system aspects.

Deputy Mayor Bekmurzayev, meanwhile, expressed hope that both cities will continue to develop their relationships and learn more about each other’s cultures.







Bangkok and Astana have had relations since June 11, 2004, when representatives from both cities signed a bilateral cooperation agreement on various areas. Trade volume between the two cities stood at around 8.54 billion baht per year while over 50,000 tourists traveled between both cities annually prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. (NNT)



























