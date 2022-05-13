Asking foreigners to wear face masks in nightclubs, bars ‘challenging’: Thai Health Minister

Authorities are exploring effective Covid-19 prevention measures for nightclubs, bars and other night entertainment venues if they’re allowed to reopen.

According to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the public health committee has met with the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to discuss ways to ensure that these night entertainment venues do not become Covid-19 clusters once their businesses resume operations.



The Public Health Minister expressed his concerns, saying that encouraging people, particularly foreigners, to follow regulations such as wearing face masks in these locations would be challenging for authorities.

The discussion follows the government’s decision to lower its Covid-19 alert level from 4 to 3, which allows most activities to resume with fewer restrictions. The number of daily infection and fatality cases has declined recently, while more than 134 million vaccination doses have been administered to people in the country. (NNT)





































