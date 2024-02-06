ASEAN Para Games 2025 set for record sports lineup

The 13th ASEAN Para Games, set to be hosted in Thailand in 2025, is on track to be the event’s largest edition yet, with a record 19 sports planned, surpassing the 16 sports featured at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Scheduled for January 20-26, 2026, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Games will welcome participants from all 11 Southeast Asian nations. The northeastern province, which is about 300 kilometers from Bangkok, is hosting the Games for the second time in 18 years.







In a virtual meeting held by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and related agencies, the proposed sports list was announced. This meeting saw participation from APSF President Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai, members of the APSF, and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Thailand.







The proposed sports include archery, para-athletics, and various team and individual disciplines, with Tenpin Bowling’s inclusion pending due to venue considerations. The gathering also tabled the potential inclusion of additional sports for the 2027 Kuala Lumpur and 2029 Singapore Games.

The APSF and NPC Thailand are conducting ongoing discussions to ensure smooth preparations for the Games, with feedback from member countries being taken into account for further planning. (NNT)































