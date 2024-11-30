As December starts, so do several festivals and events in Pattaya and across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Celebrating the year’s end with joyful festivals and events here in Thailand never disappoints you. The final month of this year is filled with vibrant flower festivals, captivating music and light events, and enchanting cultural gatherings across the country, some of which are listed below:

– River Kwai Bridge Week and Red Cross Fai 2024, today to 8 December, at River Kwai Bridge, Kanchanaburi;

– Colors of Doi Tung (various activities to appreciate the picturesque countryside and to experience the local culture), on 4 December 2024 – 26 January 2025, at Doi Tung Development Project, Chiang Mai;







– Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, on 6-7 December, at Pattaya Central Beach in Chon Buri;

– Krabi ReWild Festival (activities for nature lovers), on 7-8 December, at Spirit Mountain (Khao To Luang), Krabi;

– Creative Lanna Festival, on 9-15 December, at Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai;

– Hidden Gem Fest: Hidden Taste of Nation, on 11-15 December, at ICONSIAM, Bangkok;

– Ayutthaya World Heritage Fair 2024, on 13-22 December, at Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya;







– Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2024, from 16 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, at Suan Mai Ngam Rim Nam Kok Park, Chiang Rai;

– Balloon Festival Uthaithani 2024, on 20-22 December, at Rai Rim Khao, Uthai Thani;

– Plara Morlam Isan to the World (Northeastern food feasts and traditional Thai music concerts), 26-29 December, Khon Kaen Innovation Center in Khon Kaen.

More information on these and other festivals and events can be found on: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/complete-details-of-events-and-festivals-in-pattaya-bangkok-and-across-thailand-for-december-481641 (PRD)









































