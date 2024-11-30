Cold weather in Isaan and heavy rain in Southern Thailand; lower temps expected in Bangkok and Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has reported cold to chilly weather in the northeastern region (Isaan) due to a strong high-pressure system from China. Meanwhile, the southern region is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing rivers.

Weather Overview:

Northeast: Cold to chilly conditions. Residents are advised to dress warmly and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry, windy weather.

Northern, Central, Eastern, Bangkok, and Vicinities: Cool mornings with lower temperatures expected.







Southern Region: Heavy rainfall persists, especially in the southernmost provinces, through November 30.

Coastal Warnings:

Gulf of Thailand:

Lower Gulf: Strong winds with waves 2–3 meters high, exceeding 3 meters during thunderstorms.

Upper Gulf: Waves around 2 meters high.

Andaman Sea: Moderate waves, approximately 1 meter, rising to 2 meters offshore.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to stay ashore until November 30.

Precautions:

Southern residents, especially near hillsides, waterways, and low-lying areas, should prepare for potential flooding and landslides.







Coastal communities on the eastern side of the South should be cautious of strong waves.

Mariners should navigate with care and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Air Quality:

Dust and smog levels remain low across the country due to strong winds ensuring good air circulation.

Stay updated and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these weather conditions.









































