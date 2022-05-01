Arrivals to Thailand expected to increase after easing of travel restrictions on May 1

By Pattaya Mail
According to CAAT Director-General Sutthipong Kongpool, arrivals are expected to increase significantly after entry restrictions, with the exception of the Thailand Pass requirement, revert to pre-COVID levels. Travelers will only need to register for the Thailand Pass and submit their vaccination certificates.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects an increase in air travel to the kingdom following a relaxation of travel restrictions on May 1.

The director-general added that the easing of COVID restrictions, reduced severity of Omicron infections, and high vaccination rates have all contributed to the recovery of domestic air travel.

Thailand saw a total of 11.26 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, a 2.5 million increase compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, 108,987 flights were reported nationwide – an increase of 21,227 from the preceding quarter.



The director-general nevertheless expressed concern about rising fuel prices as a consequence of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said rising fuel prices would force airlines to raise their fares in the second quarter of this year, causing a slowdown in air travel despite rising demand.(NNT)









