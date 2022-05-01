Arrivals to Thailand expected to increase after easing of travel restrictions on May 1

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects an increase in air travel to the kingdom following a relaxation of travel restrictions on May 1.

According to CAAT Director-General Sutthipong Kongpool, arrivals are expected to increase significantly after entry restrictions, with the exception of the Thailand Pass requirement, revert to pre-COVID levels. Travelers will only need to register for the Thailand Pass and submit their vaccination certificates.



The director-general added that the easing of COVID restrictions, reduced severity of Omicron infections, and high vaccination rates have all contributed to the recovery of domestic air travel.

Thailand saw a total of 11.26 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, a 2.5 million increase compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, 108,987 flights were reported nationwide – an increase of 21,227 from the preceding quarter.







The director-general nevertheless expressed concern about rising fuel prices as a consequence of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said rising fuel prices would force airlines to raise their fares in the second quarter of this year, causing a slowdown in air travel despite rising demand.(NNT)

































