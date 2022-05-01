Thailand offers five million lottery tickets on Pao Tang App starting June 2

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will offer 5 million lottery tickets through the Pao Tang mobile application starting next month.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, five million lottery tickets will be available on the Pao Tang app beginning June 2. This follows a decision by the GLO board to approve the sales of tickets through the app on April 28.



Each ticket will be offered at the retail price of 80 baht and will be available for purchase from 6 AM to 11 PM, with the exception of the 1st and 16th of each month, when they will be available from 6 AM to 2 PM.

The GLO plans to recruit registered retail vendors who received lottery quotas in 2015 from May 3-18. Other retail vendors will also be invited, which will increase the number of tickets available through the app to 10-15 million per draw. Additionally, the GLO will conduct two close-system tests on May 6 and June 1 prior to the June 2 launch.







The move comes in the wake of the government’s crackdown on online lottery vendors suspected of selling overpriced lottery tickets. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered officials to take legal action and revoke the lottery quota of any vendors who sell tickets higher than the retail price.(NNT)

































