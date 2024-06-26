Survey reveals 60% believe e-cigarette can help quit smoking

A survey has highlighted significant misunderstandings among young people in Thailand regarding e-cigarettes, showing that over 60% believe vaping can help quit smoking, and more than half view nicotine as beneficial. Conducted between May 1 and 27 by the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), in partnership with the Thailand Youth Institute and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the survey polled 40,164 individuals aged between 6 and 30.







The results show that 18% of respondents are e-cigarette users, with many harboring incorrect views about vaping. Specifically, 61% think it aids in quitting traditional cigarettes, 51% regard nicotine as healthy, and 50% consider e-cigarettes safer than traditional smoking. Furthermore, 26% are under the impression that e-cigarettes contain no nicotine, 23% believe their use is legal, and 12% feel that the vapors produced are harmless.







In response to these findings, the DHSS has initiated efforts through the GEN-H Health Hero network to raise awareness about the risks of e-cigarettes and address these misconceptions.

Meanwhile, in Surat Thani province, a major crackdown on illegal vaping products has resulted in the seizure of contraband valued at 8 million baht. Acting on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted a shipment on Highway 41 in Tha Chang district, which was transporting nearly one million contraband cigarettes and over 3,800 e-cigarettes and liquids from Hat Yai to Bangkok. (NNT)





































