‘Aqua Lumina, the Magical Lights of Andaman’ in Phuket, Krabi, and Phang-Nga

The ‘Aqua Lumina, the Magical Lights of Andaman’ is now taking place in the three southern provinces of Krabi, Phuket, and PhangNga. The events run from 14 May to 12 June 2022.

The event in Krabi will be held under the theme ‘The Land of Magical Creatures’. Visitors will be able to enjoy beautiful light and sound displays, photo ops with lit-up underwater creatures, live music by local bands, as well as the Nora dance performance, and various food stalls.







Visitors to the festival under the theme “Land of the Andaman Guardians” in Phuket are promised a daily light and sound show, ample photo ops, the Nora dance performance, live local bands on Fridays and Saturdays, sea-themed activity booths, and food truck cuisine from renowned Phuket eateries.









The ‘Land of Dancing Waves’-themed event in PhangNga allows guests to take photos with a variety of waveforms and lights in the shape of coral reefs created using “MUSIC & ILLUMINATION” techniques. The festival also features local artists, traditional performances, activity booths, and food from over twenty restaurants.Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports said it is estimated that at least 90,000 tourists, both Thai and foreign, will attend the event, which will generate at least 700 million Baht.”

Starting the event in Krabi province held between 14-25 May, at the Royal LantaBoat Museum and LanPhraAthitwith the event venue covering around 30,000 square metres in size. Then followed by Phuket, which will take place between 20-31 May, at Nai Han Beach with an event space of over 12,000 square metres, and then Phang-nga Province, which will take place between 27 May-12 June, at Memory Beach with an event area of over 14,000 square metres. (TAT)









































