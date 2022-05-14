Senior Riders share happiness with underprivileged children at CPDC Pattaya

Jetsada Homklin
The Tug-o-War was an exciting fulfilled game for both the children and adults alike.

To mark the 2nd anniversary of their founding, members of the Senior Riders Group of the East visited underprivileged children at Baan Eua Aree Children’s Home to share happiness with them.

Siromet Akarapongpanit, Deputy Director of HHNFT, staff, and children were on hand to welcome Kittipong Nuangpuk, Chairman of Senior Riders Group and his members on May 8.

During the visit the more than 100 children enjoyed playing games with the bikers before settling down to a delicious lunch followed by a selection of yummy ice-cream.

The benevolent group also brought daily amenities and educational materials for the children.



Kittipong said, “The Senior Riders Group of the East was formed on the basis of building friendships for safe riding. We take care of each other and do good deeds for the benefit of our society.” He went on to say, “during the COVID-19 pandemic we saw the suffering of many people especially children and decided that we must do something to share a little happiness with them. We call our charity mission “Pun Suk” or Sharing Happiness.”

Children participate in games of skill and endurance.


Kids big and small race to the finish line to win fun prizes.

After a tiring morning of playing exhausting games the children line up for lunch and ice-cream.



The visitors pose with decoupage hand bags made by the children, sales of which support their education.



The senior Riders of the East pose for a group photograph with children of Baan Eua Aree of the Child Protection and development Centre.

 









