Senior Riders share happiness with underprivileged children at CPDC Pattaya

To mark the 2nd anniversary of their founding, members of the Senior Riders Group of the East visited underprivileged children at Baan Eua Aree Children’s Home to share happiness with them.

Siromet Akarapongpanit, Deputy Director of HHNFT, staff, and children were on hand to welcome Kittipong Nuangpuk, Chairman of Senior Riders Group and his members on May 8.



During the visit the more than 100 children enjoyed playing games with the bikers before settling down to a delicious lunch followed by a selection of yummy ice-cream.

The benevolent group also brought daily amenities and educational materials for the children.







Kittipong said, “The Senior Riders Group of the East was formed on the basis of building friendships for safe riding. We take care of each other and do good deeds for the benefit of our society.” He went on to say, “during the COVID-19 pandemic we saw the suffering of many people especially children and decided that we must do something to share a little happiness with them. We call our charity mission “Pun Suk” or Sharing Happiness.”















































