Bank of Thailand to cap online gold trades settled in baht from March

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand is set to introduce new limits on gold trading through online platforms that settle transactions in Thai baht, effective March 1, 2026, to improve oversight and curb potential volatility in the currency. Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said the measures are intended to increase transparency in high-value transactions and safeguard overall financial stability.







Under the rules, retail investors will be subject to a transaction cap of 50 million baht per person, per platform, per side for trades settled in baht. The restriction applies only to baht-settlement platforms and excludes transactions conducted in U.S. dollars, purchases at physical gold shops, gold savings platforms that do not allow resale, and futures market trading. Individuals who held gold valued at more than 50 million baht as of Jan. 30, 2026, may sell those holdings without time limits.



Additional conditions will apply to platforms that settle in either baht or U.S. dollars. Third-party accounts may not be used for payments, which must be made electronically and in full. Net settlement is prohibited. Buyers are required to take physical delivery of the gold themselves, while sellers must already have fully paid gold in the system, effectively barring short selling.

The transaction cap applies only to retail customers and does not cover gold business operators or manufacturers of gold-related products. Retail investors whose transactions remain below the 50 million baht threshold will not be affected. (NNT)



































