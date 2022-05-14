Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok ranks 16th globally for contributions to sustainable development

Chulalongkorn University has been ranked 16th in the world for contributions to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the highest position attained in a global ranking by a Thai university over the past four years.

1,406 universities in 106 countries participated in this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. In addition to ranking 16th globally, Chulalongkorn University (CU) also secured No. 4 spot among universities in Asia. Regionally, it only trailed behind universities in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. CU was recognized for contributing to SDGs via its achievements in the fields of health and wellbeing, infrastructure, innovation and industry. Other recognized fields were marine resources, terrestrial ecosystems and cooperation for sustainable development.



51 Thai universities in total had submitted their information for the list, with Chiang Mai University ranking 70th. The rest include Thammasat University, the Asian Institute of Technology, Kasetsart University, KhonKaen University and Mahidol University. These were all placed within the top 200 among their peers globally.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed admiration for CU’s placement at No. 16 this year. The prime minister also acknowledged that the achievement brings global fame to Thailand and pride to its people.(NNT)

































