APRC urges Thai government to balance ties with U.S. and China

The Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council (APRC) has urged the Thai government to consider balancing its relations with China and the United States.

APRC President Surakiart Sathirathai who is also president of the Boao Forum for Asia Committee, stated in a keynote speech commemorating the Thai Journalists Association’s 67th anniversary that China is in a position to “shake the world.”



Surakiart, a former deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, said Thailand must adapt to changes in its relations with superpowers, as these developments will have unavoidable consequences for the Kingdom.

According to the APRC president, China has advanced militarily, economically and politically by making tremendous scientific and technological advancements while narrowing economic inequality. He noted that Beijing’s “dual circulation” approach also contributes significantly to the country’s strength, stressing China’s investment in indigenous technical and industrial advances.







Surakiart added that various elements will determine whether China can compete with the United States, primarily in the areas of technology, partnership development through cooperation frameworks, and foreign policy orientations.

He further suggested that Thailand continue to improve ties with ASEAN members and create strategic alliances with the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India in order to maintain a balance between China and the US. (NNT)

































