Anutin opens FDA EXPO 2026, pushing Thailand’s health products from local strength to global markets

BANGKOK, Thailand – ‎Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Health Products Expo at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center today (Jan 23), making clear Thailand’s readiness to strengthen its role in global food security while expanding international markets for pharmaceuticals and Thai herbal products.

‎‎Anutin said recent global challenges, including disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and geopolitical tensions, have reinforced the importance of self-reliance in food and medicine. Countries with strong domestic production and effective regulatory systems, he said, are better equipped to maintain stability and support long-term development, as many nations continue to face shortages and heavy reliance on imports amid trade barriers.







‎‎The prime minister noted that Thailand benefits from a strong agricultural base, dependable food security, and a regulatory framework overseen by the Food and Drug Administration that ensures the safe production and distribution of medicines. These strengths, combined with local expertise and traditional knowledge, enhance both national resilience and export potential.

‎‎Anutin stressed that Thailand must move beyond exporting raw materials and pursue higher value creation through processing, innovation, and brand development across food, pharmaceutical, and herbal products. Thai herbal medicine, he added, plays an important role in strengthening pharmaceutical security and reducing dependence on imported medicines.

‎‎FDA EXPO 2026 links public health, the economy, and national security through higher standards and competitive product development. Held under the theme “From Local to Global,” the expo promotes broader market access for Thai health products as global demand continues to rise. (NNT)



































