Sunny skies in Pattaya despite slight temperature dip

PATTAYA, Thailand – While a cool air mass continues to influence much of Thailand, Pattaya is enjoying bright sunshine and generally warm conditions, with only a slight drop in temperatures compared with previous days. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the central region, including Chonburi Province, has seen temperatures decrease by around 1–2°C, but daytime weather in coastal areas remains pleasant and warm.

In Pattaya, clear skies and sea breezes are keeping conditions comfortable, especially during the day, even as mornings and late evenings feel a little cooler. Authorities advise residents and visitors to stay hydrated and take note of changing temperatures, particularly at night.







Sea conditions along the Pattaya coast remain moderate, with waves around 1–2 meters offshore, increasing in areas with occasional showers. Boat operators are urged to exercise caution, especially farther from shore.

Overall air quality in Pattaya remains good, with dust and haze levels reported as low to moderate due to favorable ventilation and steady winds, making outdoor activities and beach visits suitable throughout the day.



































