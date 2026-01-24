India races to contain Nipah virus cluster as Thailand steps up preventive monitoring

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health, has announced that it is closely monitoring the Nipah virus situation in India and is accelerating coordination through the One Health network as a preventive measure against potential cross-border transmission.







The statement follows international media reports that Indian authorities are racing to contain a Nipah virus cluster in West Bengal, where five cases have been confirmed in areas near Kolkata, including infections among healthcare workers. As part of containment efforts, nearly 100 people have reportedly been placed under home quarantine while health officials conduct contact tracing and disease control operations.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that spreads from animals to humans and, in some cases, through human-to-human transmission. International reports also highlight that the disease may begin with flu-like symptoms, such as fever and headache, but can progress to severe conditions, including neurological complications.



The DDC emphasizes that Thailand remains on high alert and is strengthening preventive measures by integrating surveillance and and preparedness across all relevant sectors through the One Health approach. The public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels.

