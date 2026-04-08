Middle East crude shipment arrives in Thailand securing fuel supply

BANGKOK, Thailand – A crude oil shipment from the Middle East has arrived safely in Thailand, helping to maintain fuel supply amid ongoing global volatility.

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited reported that a tanker carrying approximately 700,000 barrels of crude oil from the Middle East has arrived safely at the Bangchak Sriracha Refinery port and is currently offloading its cargo for refining.







​This shipment is part of the company’s planned crude oil procurement. The vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz and arrived at the refinery port on April 7, 2026.

​The delivery is expected to support stable refinery operations and ensure a continuous supply of petroleum products to consumers, despite ongoing uncertainties in global energy markets. (NNT)































