Middle East crude shipment arrives in Thailand securing fuel supply

BANGKOK, Thailand – A crude oil shipment from the Middle East has arrived safely in Thailand, helping to maintain fuel supply amid ongoing global volatility.
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited reported that a tanker carrying approximately 700,000 barrels of crude oil from the Middle East has arrived safely at the Bangchak Sriracha Refinery port and is currently offloading its cargo for refining.
This shipment is part of the company’s planned crude oil procurement. The vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz and arrived at the refinery port on April 7, 2026.
The delivery is expected to support stable refinery operations and ensure a continuous supply of petroleum products to consumers, despite ongoing uncertainties in global energy markets. (NNT)