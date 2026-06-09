Illegal meat factory near Bangkok shocks consumers

PATHUM THANI, Thailand – A joint task force of Thai consumer protection police, livestock officials, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raided an unlicensed factory in Lam Luk Ka district for producing illegal meat products distributed nationwide. Authorities seized over 132,000 items, including raw materials and machinery, valued at more than 7 million baht. The factory owner, identified only as Attapol, admitted to operating the facility for a decade. He stated the plant produced 30 tons of meat rolls and meatballs monthly, generating around 3 million baht in revenue.







During the search, officials uncovered multiple safety and registration violations. They found six product lines completely lacking FDA numbers, ten using expired numbers, and four displaying counterfeit registration marks. Inspectors also confiscated 800 kilograms of raw meats—including chicken, beef, pork, and beef tendon —along alongside heavy manufacturing equipment like grinders and mixers. Investigations revealed the facility’s manufacturing license expired in December 2025 and was never renewed.



Furthermore, the factory failed basic cleanliness and sanitation standards. Food samples have been sent to laboratory testing to screen for prohibited additives, such as borax, and dangerous foodborne pathogens. The operator faces several initial charges including operating an unauthorized facility and manufacturing counterfeit food. The FDA has renewed its warning to producers to maintain strict hygiene standards while urging consumers to cross-check product registration numbers online before purchasing. (TNA)

















































