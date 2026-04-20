Doctor warns heatstroke can ‘Cook’ internal organs as Thailand faces extreme summer heat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Teerawat Hemachudha from the Center of Excellence for Integrative Medicine and Public Health and adviser to the College of Oriental Medicine, Rangsit University has warned that severe heatstroke can push the body’s core temperature as high as 41 degrees Celsius, damaging the brain, kidneys and blood system in what he described as the body’s “thermostat breaking down.”

Dr. Teerawat said heatstroke occurs when extreme heat and humidity overwhelm the brain’s temperature control system, causing the body’s core temperature to continue rising even when it should be cooling down.







He explained that the danger is not only linked to outdoor temperatures but also to the heat index, which rises sharply with humidity and makes it harder for sweat to evaporate and cool the body.

According to Dr. Teerawat, the body can gradually become “tricked” into accepting a dangerously high internal temperature until the brain’s thermostat effectively fails.

He warned that once the body reaches a critical stage, the skin may become red, hot and completely dry, even though the pulse remains fast and strong. By that point, internal organs including the brain, muscles, kidneys and blood clotting system may already be severely damaged.



Dr. Teerawat compared the condition to the body being “cooked from the inside,” warning that even young and healthy people can suffer heatstroke if they become severely dehydrated.

He said older adults, people with heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, infants and young children are among the highest-risk groups because they are less able to cope with extreme heat and dehydration.

The doctor also warned that people exercising outdoors, playing sports or staying in hot, poorly ventilated rooms can also develop dangerous heat-related illnesses, even if they are not directly exposed to the sun.

He outlined four levels of heat-related illness, starting with sunburn, followed by muscle cramps, severe exhaustion and finally full heatstroke, which is considered a medical emergency.

At the most dangerous stage, body temperature may rise above 40 degrees Celsius, the skin becomes hot and dry with no sweat, confusion may develop and the patient may collapse or lose consciousness.

Dr. Teerawat stressed that anyone showing signs of heatstroke should be taken to hospital immediately. First aid includes moving the person into shade, cooling the body with cold cloths or fans, raising the legs and giving small sips of water only if the person is awake and able to swallow safely.

He warned that unconscious people should never be given water because of the risk of choking and death.































