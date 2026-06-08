Anutin begins Vietnam visit, opens talks on trade and ASEAN cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on Monday morning to begin a two-day official visit aimed at advancing economic cooperation and attending a regional forum. Anutin, accompanied by his wife Thanonon Charnvirakul and a high-level delegation, landed at Noi Bai International Airport at 10:00 a.m. local time. They were received by Vietnam’s Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, Nguyen Dinh Khang.







The prime minister began his itinerary immediately with a morning meeting with Thai private sector representatives operating in Vietnam. He witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between businesses from both nations before holding talks with Vietnamese corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade and investment. The official itinerary for Monday afternoon includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. This will be followed by an official welcoming ceremony and full bilateral talks at the Presidential Palace. Anutin is also scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam before attending an official dinner hosted by his Vietnamese counterpart.



On Tuesday, Anutin will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum to discuss regional challenges and cooperation. He is also scheduled to meet with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam, followed by a luncheon hosted by the general secretary. In the afternoon, the Thai prime minister will participate in the Thailand–Vietnam Investment and Business Forum, organized by Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI), and hold talks with major Vietnamese business figures. The Thai delegation is scheduled to return to Bangkok on Tuesday evening. (TNA)

















































