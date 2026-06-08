A chain of betrayal in Thailand as online scam victims strike back at big tech and banks

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Consumer Council of Thailand has filed a civil lawsuit at the Civil Court on Ratchadaphisek Road against major global online platforms and financial institutions, accusing them of failing to prevent large-scale online investment scams that allegedly defrauded victims of over 230 million baht. The case was filed on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. by the Consumer Council (Council of Consumers Organization), together with lawyers and representatives of affected victims. The lawsuit targets two main groups: online platform providers and financial institutions.







The platform group includes major international tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Inc., the owner of Facebook, along with other digital service providers including LINE and Apple, which are alleged to have facilitated scam distribution channels through their systems. The second group consists of several financial institutions accused of negligence in allowing fraudulent transactions to proceed through banking systems without adequate monitoring or intervention.

According to lawyers representing the victims, the fraud scheme typically began with victims searching for stock investment information online. They were then targeted by scam advertisements on Facebook that impersonated real financial influencers. Victims were redirected into LINE chat groups with hundreds of members, where scammers used real stock market data, recorded audio, and professional-looking content to build credibility. They were then persuaded to invest through fake brokerage platforms. Victims were instructed to download applications from official app stores such as Apple’s App Store and Google Play, further increasing the illusion of legitimacy before transferring funds into scam-controlled accounts.

The Consumer Council argues that both platforms and banks share responsibility because they form a “chain of systems” enabling the fraud. It claims that if any part of the system had properly enforced safeguards, the damage could have been prevented. The lawsuit also targets parent companies overseas, arguing that they control advertising systems, revenue structures, and policy enforcement globally, while local subsidiaries mainly act as operational and marketing facilitators. Financial institutions are also accused of failing to detect suspicious transactions despite professional obligations to monitor abnormal financial activity.







Ms. Saree Ongsomwang, Secretary-General of the Consumer Council, said the case is designed to establish legal accountability for both platform operators and financial institutions. She emphasized that victims should not bear the burden alone, and that stronger legal frameworks are needed to prevent similar scams in the future. The Council is also calling for regulatory reform and improved enforcement mechanisms, noting that current laws lack clear penalties and effective compensation systems.

One victim reported losses of up to 165 million baht after being guided through Facebook ads, LINE communication, and fake investment applications downloaded from official app stores. The victim later filed complaints with multiple government agencies, including the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and the Bank of Thailand, but claims no effective action was taken. The Civil Court has scheduled a preliminary hearing with all parties on August 3. The case is being closely watched as a potential landmark lawsuit that could set a precedent for platform liability and online consumer protection in Thailand.

















































