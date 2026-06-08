TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2026’ in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with the Royal Thai Embassy in The Hague and Central Group to launch the Amazing Thailand Fest 2026 under the theme “The Wholesome Taste of Thai” at the de Bijenkorf department store in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from June 3 to June 16. Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presided over the official opening ceremony on June 5. Building on the success of a similar event in Berlin last March, the initiative highlights authentic Thai culinary heritage and creative tourism promotions to attract European travelers. During the event, Her Royal Highness demonstrated how to prepare traditional, health-conscious Thai dishes that highlight the medicinal benefits of local ingredients such as ginger, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass.







​TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the festival leverages gastronomy tourism to inspire travel to Thailand and reinforce its reputation as a world-class culinary destination. The campaign includes cultural window displays featuring Rattanakosin-era cuisine, a traditional riverside Thai house overlooking Wat Arun, live cultural performances, and culinary demonstrations on the department store’s fifth floor. Private sector partners, including Blue Elephant Bangkok, Thai Airways International, the Office of Agricultural Affairs to the European Union, and several travel agencies, also participated to showcase Thai tourism products. The Netherlands is among the top ten European source markets for Thailand. From January 1 to May 31, 2026, Thailand welcomed 113,878 Dutch tourists, with Bangkok, Surat Thani, Krabi, Chiang Mai, and Phuket as the most popular destinations. TAT projects total Dutch arrivals will reach 259,455 by the end of 2026.

















































