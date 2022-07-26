Anthony quits Muay Thai after his Thai opponent died

BANGKOK, July 26 (TNA) – French boxer Anthony Durand announced he quit Muay Thai boxing after his last opponent, Thai boxer Panphet Phadungchai, died on July 23.

The bout, a part of the Fighter X Show, happened at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium on July 15. Panphet was knocked out and his head hit the canvas so hard that he suffered intracerebral hemorrhage. He underwent brain surgery, depended on a respiratory and was in a coma for nine days before his death on Saturday night.







Anthony said the incident shocked him and he would quit boxing. He promised to help the family of the late Thai boxer until the family would not need his assistance.

Panphet, 25, whose real name was Sarayuth Klinming started boxing when he was 11 years old. His first boxing coach was his father. He was a Muay Thai champion and won a silver medal from kickboxing in the SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019. (TNA)

































