Public invited to celebrate HM Queen Mother’s birthday

The Thai government is inviting everyone to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on 12 August, with ceremonies and activities planned to honor Her Majesty.

The Thai government has planned several ceremonies and activities to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the delivery ceremony of the special emblem celebrating the occasion. Copies of the emblem have been delivered to government agencies and broadcasters to promote the occasion and express their appreciation towards Her beloved Majesty.



The Prime Minister said the celebrations this year have received royal approval from His Majesty the King. He then asked members of the media to help promote the royal contributions of Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

The Prime Minister said activities will be taking place throughout this year, all under strict public health measures. (NNT)

































