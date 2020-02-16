Another COVID-19 patient fully recovered

NONTHABURI – The number patients recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID -19) in the country rose to 13 as one more was discharged from hospital today.





Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the number of COVID -19 patients in the country remained stable at 33 and the local outbreak situation improved because Thailand was ranked 6th in the global COVID-19 outbreak extent.

According to him, a Chinese woman aged 33 fully recovered and was discharged from her hospital. Twenty other patients remained in hospitals including two critically ill patients.

Regarding the speculation that the people who disembarked from cruise ship Westerdam in Cambodia might take flights in Thailand, Mr Anutin said all visitors who would arrive by air and land from Cambodia would be screened. He also said that he would welcome the return of two Thai tourists and 19 Thai crew members from Westerdam.

Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said two COVID-19 patients remained critically ill but started to recover after Siriraj Hospital lent extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines to help support the patients’ breathing on Feb 12.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Public Health Ministry, said authorities closed all natural border passages between Mae Sot district of Tak and Myanmar’s Kokko town where 20,000-30,000 Chinese people lived so that people crossing the border there would be screened.







