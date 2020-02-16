Lower dust levels in Bangkok, better air quality in provinces

BANGKOK – The overall air quality in Thailand is improving, as wind has reduced the accumulation of dust in most areas, especially Bangkok.







The Pollution Control Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) measured levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) at 57 stations on Thursday morning (Feb 13). The amount of PM2.5 in the air ranged from 17 to 41 micrograms per cubic meter. Fine dust pollution was below the safety threshold, set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter, in all areas, making the overall air quality good to very good. Moderate air quality was reported was reported on Lat Phrao road in Wang Thong Lang district and Sukhumvit road in Watthana district.

The overall air quality in the central, western and eastern regions of Thailand also improved. However, some areas in the Northeast still experienced high levels of PM2.5. They included Muang Loei district in Loei province and Muang KhonKaen district in KhonKaen province.

In the North, there was a lesser concentration of dust particles, but PM2.5 levels were above the safety threshold in Muang Mae Hong Son district in Mae Hong Son province, Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province and Muang Phrae district in Phrae province.

People in these areas should always wear protective masks when going outside.







