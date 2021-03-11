Animals at Chiang Mai Zoo get cold showers to ward off summer heat

Staff of the Chiang Mai Night Safari zoo gave special showers to its animals to protect them from seasonal heat and smoke haze.



Water trucks were used to spray water throughout the zoo to help about 1,100 animals including giraffes, zebras, black leopards and elephants as thick smog had covered the Northern Province for days.

Zoo director Benjapol Nakprasert said more water was sprayed at more frequencies in all zones of animals and tourist services including zoo tram routes throughout Chiang Mai Night Safari. Before the zoo opened daily, water was sprayed by water trucks and sprinklers.

The measure proved to refresh animals, especially those that liked to swim including elephants, red river hogs and capybaras which were obviously happy, Mr Benjapol said.

Chiang Mai Night Safari opens daily as normal from 11am to 9pm. Visitors must reserve their tram seats online beforehand to help contain COVID-19. (TNA)



























