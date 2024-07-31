Angkor International Airport in Cambodia surpasses 1 million passengers, over 10,000 flights

Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap Province, Cambodia, which was developed with Chinese investment, has successfully handled 10,971 flights and approximately 1.02 million passengers since its commercial opening in November 2023 up until June 2024.

According to the Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., the airport has operated smoothly since the beginning of its commercial operations. It currently serves 12 airlines, connecting 15 cities across 8 countries as of June 30, 2024. The airport, with its 3,600-meter runway, is now the largest in Cambodia, capable of accommodating long-haul flights from various regions worldwide. It serves as a major gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Angkor Archaeological Park.







Cambodian civil aviation officials have highlighted that Siem Reap Angkor International Airport represents a significant achievement in the close cooperation between Cambodia and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The airport is expected to meet the growing demands of the tourism and passenger sectors.

Officials from Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism noted that the airport’s ability to accommodate all types of aircraft will enhance Cambodia’s connectivity with the region and the world. This development is anticipated to boost the country’s tourism, economy, trade, and investment sectors.





































