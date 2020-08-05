American teacher and Thai students new confirmed cases in Thailand

Thailand logged seven new imported cases of Covid-19 in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,328.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the new infections consisted of six Thai returnees, one from the UAE and five others from Egypt.

Those who returned from Egypt were Thai students aged between 21-30 years old. They arrived in Thailand on July 30 and were placed under quarantined in Chon Buri.

The other new confirmed case was an American teacher, who arrived on July 31.

The total recovery cases were recorded at 3,144 and the death toll remained at 58, she said.

Meanwhile, the mass Covid -19 testing has continued in Nakhon Si Thammarat for audience of the Ratchanok “Jennie” Suwannaket’s concert, organized on July 25.







Since yesterday, the tests have been conducted on 617 people. Today, the test venues were increased to four locations at a hospital and three schools. The authorities expect to test 2,400 people in total.

The concert organizer failed to abide by disease control prevention measures as viewers were seen packing the venue without wearing masks. (TNA)











