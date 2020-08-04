Angry bees sting beach goers near Pattaya

Nearly a dozen people suffered stings after angry bees dislodged by a storm swarmed in Najomtien.

A cloud of bees massed around the marine police pier at Dongtan Bay, stinging at least 10 people within 50 meters of the beehive knocked loose by driven by strong wind.

Volunteers from the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan tried to remove the hive, but had to retreat after several of them were stung as well.



Rescuers had almost given up when the skies opened and the bees retreated to their hive in the rain.

A brave volunteer then slipped a plastic garbage bag over the hive and sprayed pesticide inside, killing all the insects.







