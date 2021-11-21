AMCHAM meets virtually with Prime Minister H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha

On November 18, 2021, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM Thailand) welcomed Prime Minister, H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha to virtually address their membership.







AMCHAM President Gregory Wong, Managing Director of Agoda, opened the meeting, welcoming the Prime Minister, and expressing AMCHAM’s respect for the Prime Minister and his government for skillfully guiding the nation through unprecedented challenges and working tirelessly to address the urgencies of Covid-19 to protect all people living in the Kingdom.





He further congratulated the Thai Government for being open and agile, listening to advice and concerns from the private sector, and adjusting policies to respond to the world with rapid technological change. AMCHAM President Gregory later introduced the new AMCHAM President for 2022, Jeffrey Nygaard, Executive Vice President of Operations and Technology for Seagate Technology, who will be leading future AMCHAM delegations to meet with the Prime Minister in person, as well as the three AMCHAM Vice Presidents, Tibor Pandi, Country Head for Citibank; Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat, Executive Chairman of The KE Group; and Gregory Boudah, Owner and Managing Director of Spokes Jewelry Services, who represented AMCHAM members from multinational corporations, Thai corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises, respectively.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister touched on the government’s efforts and major achievements in addressing the pandemic and restoring the country’s economy. To create sustainable economic development, he particularly emphasized the government’s policies on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model, the importance of foreign direct investment, the enhancement of the digital economy, and Thailand’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2022.







The Prime Minister was joined by the following officials, many of whom have already met with AMCHAM delegations in 2021 on various topics of mutual consideration: H.E. Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy; Mr. Distat Hotrakitya, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Secretary-General to the Cabinet; Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment; Ms. Onfa Vejjajiva, Secretary – General, Office of the Public Sector Development Commission; Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri , Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; and Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Government Spokesman; M.L. Chayotid Kridakon, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Witchu Vejjajiva, Director-General, Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Chaiyut Kumkun, Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, The Customs Department; Ms. Breeyawan Sarakichpricha, Assistant Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; Ms. Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, Deputy Director-General, Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Rachavitch Piyapramote, Minister (Commercial), Permanent Representative of Thailand to the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization (Bangkok Office).

AMCHAM Treasurer Aileen Chew, Country Manager of Mastercard, delivered AMCHAM’s sincerest appreciation for the Prime Minister’s consideration and attention to address AMCHAM members, reiterating AMCHAM’s gratitude for the Thai government for their effort in navigating the Kingdom through the pandemic, providing vaccination to both citizens and non-citizens.

In her closing remarks, AMCHAM Treasurer Aileen emphasized AMCHAM’s member commitments to investing in Thailand, supporting the government’s policy framework, and their offer to be a resource for further development and contributing to the agenda of APEC in 2022.







About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over U.S. $50 billion in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Officer, at e-mail: [email protected].





























