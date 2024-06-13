Teenagers vandalize Stonerarea cannabis shop in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand – In a series of troubling events, a group of teenagers has been captured on CCTV cameras vandalizing the Stonerarea cannabis shop in front of the Bang Saray Night Market in Sattahip. The incidents occurred over the span of several days, with the most recent attack taking place in the early hours of June 11.

The first incident transpired approximately three days prior, when a group of teenagers, believed to be the same individuals involved in the second attack, parked their car and approached the shop armed with baseball bats. They threatened the staff from the middle of the road, daring them to come outside. Despite the aggressive posturing, no damage was inflicted on the property during this initial encounter. The shop owner, Sakda Niamphai, 29, chose not to file a report at that time as there was no harm done.







The situation escalated significantly on June 11 around 1 a.m. CCTV footage captured two men wearing full-face helmets entering the shop and causing substantial damage. They left behind a machete and an unopened soda bottle before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Sakda and his friends, who were present in the shop during the attack, attempted to pursue the assailants but were unsuccessful.

Describing the incident, Sakda reported that he and two to three friends were inside the shop when the teenagers attacked. The attackers, wielding a machete, also threw a soda bottle into the shop. As they fled, Sakda and his friends gave chase but were deterred by what they described as three gunshot-like sounds and flashes resembling gunfire. The assailants were last seen getting into a vehicle behind a nearby 7-Eleven and driving towards Sukhumvit Road, heading in the direction of Pattaya.

Expressing his bewilderment, Sakda stated he has no known conflicts with anyone and is at a loss as to why his shop was targeted. He urged the police to swiftly investigate the matter and apprehend the culprits. Local police have coordinated with the investigation team to review the CCTV footage and are working to track down the teenagers involved for questioning and subsequent legal action.





































