‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ wows in Osaka

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ in Osaka, Japan, from 21-23 July 2023 at the popular Abeno Q’s Mall, featuring a fun and colourful Thai temple fair theme to enhance the awareness of the Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters campaign in the Japanese market.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Osaka reinforced the TAT’s ongoing promotion of Thai soft-power elements and vast opportunities for meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences that can be enjoyed in Thailand. It was also held to strengthen the kingdom as a preferred destination in the Japanese market, particularly among the Bleisure or business plus leisure travellers, golfers, working ladies, and elderly segments, as well as potential new segments like fans of Thai TV and film.”







The three-day Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Osaka emphasised fun and happiness with cultural performances and activities that reflected its Thai temple fair theme and highlighted Ayutthaya as a featured destination, while illustrating the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion – to portray an array of meaningful travel experiences on offer in the kingdom.







This included cultural shows on Songkran and Loi Krathong (Festival); Muay Thai martial art performances and Thai boxing shows (Fight); a food zone selling Thai cuisine and with a demonstration on making ‘Roti Saimai’ – an original dish from the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded shop in Ayutthaya (Food); appearances on stage and social media live streaming by Thai actors popular in Japan (Film); and an exhibition on Thai costumes from different eras and the chance for visitors to dress up in Thai-style attire for photo opportunities (Fashion).

To showcase the traditional Thai arts and crafts, there were workshops of “Pla-Ta-Pian” – Thai-style wind mobiles in the shape of a fish made from fan palm fronds – and “krathongs” used in the Loi Krathong festival, as well as social media activities for Thai souvenirs likes elephant pants, bamboo fans, and miniature “klong yao” (long drums).

Mr. Yuthasak was present at the event’s opening ceremony presided over by Mr. Khempol Uitayakul, Secretary to Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, and was also attended by Mr. Akrapong Chalermnon, Consul-General of Thailand in Osaka, as well as the dignitaries and TAT’s executives. Prior to the opening event, Mr. Yuthasak also hosted a briefing for local media to provide an update on Thailand’s tourism situation.







“The Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Osaka was organised in line with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, reflecting Thai tourism’s increased push towards sustainability. This included decorating booths with nature-friendly materials, using biodegradable food containers, and other measures aimed at reducing the event’s carbon footprint.” Mr. Yuthasak concluded. (TAT)

























