Thailand extends upcoming weekend to six-day long break, July 28-Aug 2, to boost tourism

Cabinet meeting has approved July 31 as an additional holiday, extending the upcoming weekend to a six-day long break, starting from July 28 (HM the King’s Birthday) to August 2 (Buddhist Lent) to boost domestic tourism.

Deputy Government Spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek said for government agencies with responsibilities in public service or those involved in essential government duties, the respective agency heads will have the discretion to decide whether to proceed with operations during this period, considering the necessity and the potential impact on public services.







In regard to state enterprises, financial institutions, and private sectors, each state enterprise and the Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Labor will assess the appropriateness of observing the aforementioned day as a holiday in accordance with the relevant laws, said the deputy government spokesperson.

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha approved the suspension of the Cabinet meeting for the following week. (TNA)























