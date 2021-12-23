‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022’ scheduled in Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Phuket, and Rayong

Thais and foreign visitors are invited to the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters’ New Year celebrations that will take place simultaneously from 27-31 December, 2021, in five provinces across the country.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters events will be held in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, and Rayong to deliver happiness to the people. These events will feature cultural exhibits mixed with the Thai and local ways of life, art and culture, traditional and contemporary music performances, community product fairs, and great local food. A key highlight to start 2022 will be the New Year’s Eve countdown fireworks displays. The activities and traditions planned will highlight the unique culture of each host province, while building confidence among international and domestic tourists with the appropriate health and safety measures in place.”







The celebrations will be held under the new normal fashion in accordance with the COVID-free setting guidelines, applicable to every person, which include the vaccination requirement, universal prevention, health and hygiene measures, and antigen testing.

To enter the events, festival-goers must show proof of full vaccination. In the case of at least 1,000 participants, festival-goers must also have received a negative antigen test result no more than 72 hours prior to the event. There will be screening upon entry with the Thai Save Thai (TST) application (https://savethai.anamai.moph.go.th/main.php) or other applications.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters’ events are planned as follows:

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters @ Phuket

31 December, 2021, at the Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama X Public Park (Saphan Hin).

Musical performance by Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli.

Musical performances by leading Thai artists including Gam Wichayanee, Kit Kittinan, Ann Thitima, Pom Autobahn, Pu Anchalee, Pan Paiboonkiat, Kob Saowanit, Oui Rawiwan, Ann Nanthana, Ping Ping Golden Song, and Tee Wiwit.

New Year countdown fireworks display featuring more than 20,000 eco-friendly fireworks, and synchronised with a new composition by famous Thai composer Pongprom Sanitwong Na Ayudhya.







Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters @ Chiang Mai

27-31 December, 2021, at the Royal Park Rajapruek (Ho Kham Luang).

Theme: Magical Night / Lanna Celebration and Fireworks.

9 extravaganza fireworks displays to welcome the New Year.

New Year light displays in the ‘garden-of-light’ style to help usher in the era of the New Year.

Performances by the Lanna Symphony Orchestra with Lanna folk artists.

Musical performances by leading Thai artists including Klear, Lipta, and Palmy.

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters @ Rayong

27-31 December, 2021, at Laem Charoen Beach.

10 stunning eco-friendly fireworks displays by Mr. Sarawut Taisub, owner of the Thailand Fireworks and World Champion of the Musical Fireworks Competition 2003 in Belgium. The fireworks made from natural material that when falling into the sea will become food for the marine animals.

Musical performances by leading Thai artists including J-Jetrin, Silly Fools, Toh-Saksit, Stamp-Apiwat, Wanyai & Monique, and Boy Peacemaker.

Cultural performances by popular local artists and community identities in the Eastern Region; such as, Nang Yai of Wat Ban Don, Nang Talung, Teng Tuk drama, and Sao Uan dance.

New Year light tunnels, light art scriptures on the beach, and a 10-metre Aquarium LED Floor.

New Year countdown activities.







Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters @ Nakhon Ratchasima

27-31 December, 2021, at the Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall.

Theme: Smiley Thailand.

7 fabulous fireworks displays synchronised with the fun vibe of Northeastern Thai music.

Amazing Light of ISAN light displays.

ISAN Parade.

Cultural performances.

Musical performances by leading Thai artists including the Potato Band, Ice Sarunyu, Tik Chiro, Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, Mahahing Band, Zach Chum Phae, Boy Sirichai, and many more.

Special musical performance of a New Year’s Blessing Song in the ‘ISAN SING’ style by Nakhon Ratchasima-born country singer Takkatan Chonlada.





Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022-Amazing New Chapters @ Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

27-31 December, 2021, at Wat Phra Ram.

Theme: ‘The Flow of Life’ representing the relationship between the Thai people in the Central Region and the river, and the carp (pla taphian) within the water.

7 extravaganza New Year countdown eco-friendly fireworks displays.

New Year light displays.

“Presumably Ayutthaya” Khon performance, the only one in Rattanakosin supervised by Khru Dam Prasart Thongaram from the Fine Arts Department.

Light and sound show with mixed media from the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra.

Musical performances by popular artists, including Singto Numchok, NOT’TOY, Mae Kwanjit Sriprachan, and The Richman Toy and House Band.







TAT is also supporting New Year celebrations in other locations.

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 at ICONSIAM in Bangkok.

CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2022 in Bangkok.

Ratchaprasong Lighting 2022 in Bangkok.

New Year 2022 celebrations at the Roi Et Tower in Roi Et.

Aonang Beat Festival Krabi Countdown 2022 in Krabi.

Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2022 in Prachuap Khiri Khan.



























