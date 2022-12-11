‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ held at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” welcome ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Dec 10, one of key airports and border checkpoints holding momentous events to mark tourist arrivals from around the world reaching the 10 million mark – the target set for 2022.

PM Prayut said “On behalf of the Thai Government, the Thai people and Thai entrepreneurs in the travel and tourism industry, I wish to extend a warmest welcome to all visitor arrivals. I hope you will take this opportunity to experience Thailand in many aspects including charming tradition and culture, beautiful nature, and delightful food. The Thai people are ready to be a good host to all travellers who are the guests of Thailand.”







The achievement of reaching the 10 million visitor mark before the end of the year is a clear sign of visitor confidence in Thailand as a preferred tourist destination, and symbolises the kingdom’s well-established status as one of the world’s most popular holiday spots.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “The target of 10 million arrivals in 2022 has been met, as was promised to the Thai government. It is a milestone achievement that reflects the successful restoring of Thailand’s tourism industry, an achievement which has come about from the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the public and private sectors.”









Mr. Phiphat highlighted how Thailand’s carefully planned road towards the full reopening to international tourism on 1 October, 2022, had begun with the launch of the Phuket Sandbox in July 2021 and culminated in today’s milestone achievement of 10 million arrivals.

The ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign was at the forefront of the tourism industry’s efforts to drive the Thai economy forward, and in a new direction towards more sustainable and responsible tourism.

The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations, organised by TAT in cooperation with public and private sector partners, were held at seven key international and regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai.

Events at all nine locations showcased Thailand’s soft-power foundations – including Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival – which are being used to promote Thailand in source markets around the world. This included cultural shows and souvenirs unique to each location presented to arriving passengers on the designated flights or land border crossings.







Particularly, the welcome ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport welcomed arriving passengers on two designated flights – Thai Airways International (THAI) Flight TG923 from Frankfurt, Germany carrying 348 passengers landing at 13.45 Hrs., and Saudia Flight SV846 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia carrying 357 passengers landing at 15.00 Hrs.

Special prizes were presented to the luckiest family – Mr. Hetham Almdlj and Mrs. Njood Alkhuwaiter – on Saudia Flight SV846 from Riyadh, and who will be visiting Phuket for 10 days.



The prizes included AOT Limousine transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport, air tickets from Saudia Airlines, gift vouchers from Andamanda Phuket, Vana Nava Hua Hin, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, and Hanuman World, medical check-up privileges from Bumrungrad Hospital and MedPark Hospital, shopping vouchers and gift items from CPN, Central Group, King Power, The Mall Group and Siam Piwat, and virtual land from Bitkub.

The event Suvarnabhumi Airport at was held in collaboration with Suvarnabhumi Airport, Siam Piwat, The Mall Group, Central Pattana (CPN) and Central Group, King Power, Terminal 21 Asok shopping centre and Terminal 21 Rama 3 shopping centre.

Thailand’s total visitor arrivals for 2022 will exceed 10 million with over 500 billion Baht in international tourism revenue generated. The target for 2023 is 20 million arrivals, and international tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht – representing a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019 – out of a total 2.38 trillion Baht in overall tourism revenue.





























