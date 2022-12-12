Pattaya City Expats Club – The hidden wonders of Pattaya/Chonburi

Did you know that there’s a Thai plant that if you touch it, the leaves curl up? Did you know what foods in a Thai wilderness you can eat? Do you know there is a truly huge “national park” just a short drive from Pattaya? Do you know you can wander through what is basically an Aussie gumtree bush out near Lake Mabprachan?

These “Hidden Treasures” were revealed by Member Dr. Ren Lexander, PhD, at the Wednesday, December 7, meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). During the COVID lock-downs and restrictions, Dr Ren started to use the quiet time to explore the many hidden beautiful lakes and walks and temples beyond the boundary of Sukhumvit Road.







He shared a sample of his discoveries at the meeting through the many photographs he took on his explorations as well as giving directions on where to find them. Dr Ren was ably supported by his Myanmar fiancée Rose who brought to bear her expertise on bush plants – including one you can rub into your skin to relieve the sting of anything out there that bites you out there!

As eloquent as Dr Ren is, his photos and videos were much more so. Truly the right picture is worth a thousand words. The photos included with this article are only a small sample as there was much much more as he also introduced the audience to the wonders of Phornprapha Botanical Garden, Wat Yannasangwararm (and the beautiful lake next to it which you can walk around), Viharn Sien Chinese museum, Wat Khao Mai Kaeo, Maha Chakri Phiphat Pagoda. He also commented on the pick of the after-walk cafes such as the amazingly stunning and charming: Paboon Café, Bua Klangai, and Coffee Beach café in Sattahip.







But, there was much more. To learn more about all these check out the beautiful, educational presentation by Dr Ren and Rose on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://youtu.be/SLnIdhkzP-I. To know more about the Pattaya City Expats Club, Thai immigration issues, and other information about expat living in Thailand, visit their website at: https://pcec.club/.

















































