‘Amazing Thai Taste Festival’ coming to Chiang Mai in July, Udon Thani in August

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with related private sector and agencies will organize the gastronomic event ‘Amazing Thai Taste Festival’ in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani to promote the country’s gastronomy tourism.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the event is believed to boost local tourism and attract at least 40,000 tourists at each venue, generating over 50 million Baht.







‘Amazing Thai Taste Festival’ has been held consecutively since 2015, and is a favorite event among Thai and international food lovers. The year’s theme is “Food Lover Paradise”.

The event was held at Rayong Central Department Store earlier this month and will be held at Chiang Mai Central Festival Department Store from July 28 to 30 and at Udon Thani Central Department Store from August 25 to 27.







The event features famous restaurants and food across the country, cooking demonstration, discussion forum on gastronomy tourism and local tourism routes in search for raw food ingredients, and other recreational activities.

Those who are interested may find further information at: Facebook Fanpage: Amazing Thai Taste Festival or TAT Contact Center call 1672. (TNA)





















