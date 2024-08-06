‘Amazing Green Fest 2024’ marks new milestones in TAT’s sustainable tourism direction

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is strengthening its direction towards high-value and sustainable tourism by partnering with The Cloud to host the Amazing Green Fest 2024 from 15 to 18 August at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, Bangkok.

The Amazing Green Fest 2024 marks two milestones in TAT’s aspiration towards socially and environmentally responsible tourism. First, TAT has endorsed a heart-shaped leaf on the Amazing Thailand logo, signifying its strong commitment to the sustainability triangle, which focuses on society, economy, culture, and environment. Second, it is TAT’s first ‘Carbon Neutral Event’ accredited by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO).







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “The event underscores TAT’s vision to accelerate Thailand’s tourism ecosystem to sustainability, promote economic value, and maintain biodiversity of natural resources. This corresponds with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategy for competitiveness enhancement and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, Milestone 2, to develop Thailand as a sustainable quality-oriented tourist destination.”

To transform Thailand’s tourism into high-value and sustainable, Ms. Thapanee added, “We need to become less reliant on the number of tourists and prioritise more on quality tourists with high purchasing power, long-stay preferences, and environmental responsibility. Additionally, we need to shape supplies, elevate sustainability standards, and promote Hidden Gems destinations to better balance the distribution of tourism income across the length and breadth of the country.”









TAT and The Cloud have set the target for the Amazing Green Fest 2024 to motivate stakeholders and tourists to recognise the importance of environmental conservation and responsible tourism practices. Ultimately, this would help foster meaningful connections between people and nature.

Mr. Changnoi Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Managing Director of Cloud and Ground Co., Ltd. (The Cloud), said “The Amazing Green Fest 2024 is purposely designed to create a community for sustainable tourism enthusiasts to exchange new experiences through storytelling. We want to motivate people to discover new meanings of sustainable tourism that can be applied in everyday life.”

The Amazing Green Fest 2024 features six zones of sustainable tourism activities.

-Green Tourism: A space that tells the story of sustainable tourism through TAT projects, including Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) STAR Rating System, Thailand Tourism Awards, and CF-Hotels Platform.











-Green Business: A space that presents socially and environmentally responsible tourism businesses, including hotels, community tours, travel deals, and local arts and crafts.

-Green Learning: A space for knowledge exchange including the Amazing Green Stage featuring sustainable tourism seminars for the public and The Hotelier 2024 forum for hotels and tourism businesses.

The Hotelier 2024 forum will present knowledge on hotel management and sustainable tourism from leading hospitality organisations, such as Dusit Thani, Chiva-Som, CROSSROADS Maldives, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, THANN Wellness, Trisara, Sela, and Thai Fight Hotel.









Additionally, there is a workshop by Sivatel Bangkok Hotel on managing a hotel with sights set on sustainability.

-Green Food: A marketplace for food made from ingredients sourced locally in Thailand and presented by restaurants and hotels with commitment to sustainability.

-Green Playground: A space for children to play and learn about nature through workshops and activities.

-The Cloud Sharing Space: A quiet corner for sharing travel dreams.

The Amazing Green Fest 2024 forms part of the TAT’s three-pronged approach to transform Thailand’s tourism into high value and sustainability.

On the business level, TAT has developed the foundation for sustainable, resilient, and responsible business through various initiatives. These include the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs), which TAT has developed and implemented in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the STGs STAR Rating System, the Amazing Organic project, and the BCG and Happy Model tourism routes.







On a national level, TAT elevates the sustainability standards of Thai tourism-related businesses with the biannual Thailand Tourism Awards under five categories – attraction, accommodation, health and wellness tourism, tour programmes, and low-carbon and sustainability.

Additionally, TAT developed the CF-Hotels online platform to enable hotel and lodging operators to create a database of environmental inventory (energy, water, waste and greenhouse gases) and calculate the carbon footprint of their operations.

On an international level, TAT is building the foundation for Thai tourism businesses to enhance sustainability standards. Among these is its partnership with Tourism Cares, a US-based non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing sustainability within the travel and tourism industry. (TAT)















































