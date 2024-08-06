NBTC upgrades complaint system with AI platform

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has enhanced its consumer complaint system by integrating telecom and broadcast service issues into the existing Traffy Fondue platform, an AI-driven communication channel. Starting August 12, the platform will begin formally handling complaints related to mobile and TV service malfunctions, dubious service charges, issues with mobile number portability, and disorganized overhead cables.

Developed by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Traffy Fondue has been operational for two years and was initially focused on addressing urban and community issues directly between citizens and relevant authorities. The platform, which allows users to include photos and location data for more effective responses, has already connected over 15,000 agencies with users, facilitating rapid resolutions.







NBTC Chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck highlighted the platform’s success in reducing the average resolution time for complaints to just 3.8 days—400% faster than the traditional complaint center system. This update is seen as a step towards more efficient service in handling the approximately 610 complaints received monthly through existing NBTC channels.

The move aligns with ongoing efforts to improve service efficiency and encourage direct feedback from consumers, leveraging modern technology to streamline and expedite the complaints process. (NNT)





































