All provinces ordered to monitor air pollution

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health is advising the general public to wear protective masks and avoid exercising outdoors due to the rising PM 2.5 airborne dust level. Provinces are instructed to monitor local air quality and consider opening an emergency medical and healthcare center should the local PM 2.5 level exceed 75 micrograms per cubic meter for more than three days.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, have ordered the Ministry of Public Health to inform the general public of healthcare procedures, and ordered the Department of Health to monitor PM 2.5 levels across the country, provide protective items, and produce communication media on this matter for the general public through provincial public health offices.

Public health officials and volunteers are tasked with providing guidance to villagers on what they should do to minimize health effects during periods of high air pollution.

All healthcare service centers are instructed to ensure the availability of a water supply, back up electricity, medicine, and personal protective gear, as well as opening pollution clinics for the general public. Healthcare facilities will be preparing dust-free rooms, and preparing to serve outpatients exhibiting symptoms of respiratory, cardiovascular, skin, eye, and other diseases, which must be reported to the Ministry of Public Health every week.

Provinces may consider opening an emergency medical and public health center should the PM 2.5 particulate matter level in the province exceed 75 micrograms per cubic meter for more than three days. Government agencies may launch a dust-free agency campaign, serving as a model for the reduction of dust emissions at the workplace.

In Bangkok and neighboring provinces today, PM 2.5 levels were found between 32-97 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding the standard level. Areas with higher than standard PM 2.5 dust concentrations are by Kanchanaphisek Road in Bangkhuntien district, around Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district, the Nakhon Pathom subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom province, Bang Pood subdistrict in Nonthaburi province, Song Kanong subdistrict and Pak Nam subdistricts in Samut Prakan, Aom Noi and Mahachai subdistricts in Samut Sakhon.

Levels of the PM 10 particulate matter in Bangkok and neighboring provinces were measured between 55-153 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding the standard level in Nakhon Pathom subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom province, and Mahachai subdistrict in Samut Sakhon province.

Mahachai subdistrict in Samut Sakhon today saw the PM 2.5 level reach 97 micrograms per cubic meter. Provincial governor Veerasak Vichitsaengsri yesterday turned on four mist generators on Rama II road and Phetkasem road to help reduce airborne dust. The province has announced guidelines on the reduction of PM 2.5 dust in the area, which include strict vehicle exhaust inspections by the Provincial Land Transport Office, and the inspection of emissions from factories by the Provincial Industry Office.