Government confirms no old car taxes

BANGKOK – The government has confirmed it currently has no plan to impose taxes on old cars, describing the rumor as only a suggestion from the private sector.

The Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat has revealed the government currently has no policy to impose taxes on cars older than 10 years, stressing that the implementation of such a plan would require extensive studies of its potential effects.

The government however sees the necessity for owners of old cars, both private and public vehicles, to ensure proper maintenance to reduce the emission of black exhaust smoke and PM 2.5 airborne dust, says the government spokesperson, reiterating the government will give all ideas well-rounded consideration before implementing any policy while minimizing any negative effects faced by the general public.

Annual vehicle taxes will remain the same for now, calculated on the engine size for private sedans; at a flat rate per vehicle for private and public motorcycles, container trucks, road rollers, and farm tractors; and per weight for private cars seating more than seven passengers, private trucks, public sedans, and private electric cars.