Thai police investigates hit & run Red Bull heir acquittal case

Three committees investigating the handling of the Vorayuth Yoovidhya case had a meeting to consider related facts and information. The police committee found that the working body led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, had decided not to oppose the prosecutors’ acquittal and that investigators took four months to examine the files.







The Assistant to the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisaya, who chairs the police committee, said that officers of the Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation will be summoned for questioning. They will be asked about the procedures involved in receiving the case from the OAG, before it was submitted to Pol. Lt. Gen. Permpoon’s team. The police committee also found that the case was repeatedly examined for four months before it resolved not to oppose the prosecutors’ decision.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat insisted that those responsible must face legal consequences. However, it would take time since the committee has to go back to many files that were compiled over the past eight years. If the committee finds any officer had failed to carry out one’s duties, it is ready to submit the name to the national police chief, who will consider the penalty. (NNT)











