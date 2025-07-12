All aboard the classic steam train for Mother’s Day journey — Bangkok to Chachoengsao, Aug 12

BANGKOK, Thailand – Celebrate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s birthday and Thailand’s National Mother’s Day with a nostalgic journey on a classic steam train!
Travel date: 12 August 2025
Route: Bangkok – Chachoengsao Junction – Bangkok
Departs Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) at 08:10, arrives Chachoengsao at 09:50
Returns at 16:30, back in Bangkok at 18:10
Stops at Makkasan, Khlong Tan, Hua Mak stations
Tickets on sale from 13 July nationwide:
- 3rd Class (round-trip): 329 THB (adults/children)
- Air-conditioned OTOP/JR-WEST car: 799 THB per person
Includes complimentary snacks and drinks onboard!
Highlights in Chachoengsao:
Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan (Luang Pho Sothon)
Wat Saman Rattanaram (Giant Ganesha statue)
Wat Paknam Jolo (Golden ordination hall)
Ban Mai 100-Year Market & Khlong Suan 100-Year Market
Shop for Nam Dok Mai mangoes, shrimp paste, local crafts
Buy tickets via SRT’s D-Ticket system or any station in Thailand from 13 July at 08:30. For details, call 1690. (TAT)