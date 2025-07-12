Thailand and Australia wrap up ‘Chapel Gold 2025’ with focus on defense and community cooperation

CHUMPHON, Thailand – The joint Thai–Australian military exercise “Chapel Gold 2025” concluded on July 10 with a closing ceremony held at Ban Nam Pu School in Pathio district, Chumphon province. Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang, Commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region, presided over the event, marking the end of three weeks of bilateral training.







Held from June 21 to July 10, the exercise involved the Royal Thai Army’s 5th Infantry Division and personnel from the Australian Army. The training focused on enhancing tactical readiness, improving coordination, and exchanging operational knowledge between the two forces.

Beyond military drills, the program included civil–military engagement activities to support local communities, such as renovating school facilities, hosting recreational programs for youth, and organizing volunteer services to build goodwill with residents in the area.



The ceremony recognized the cooperation achieved during the training and reaffirmed the strong defense relationship between Thailand and Australia. The exercise strengthened both countries’ efforts to support regional stability through shared security practices and operational alignment.

“Chapel Gold 2025” also illustrated how defense collaboration can support community development while deepening long-standing partnerships between allied nations. (NNT)



































