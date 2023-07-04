Airports of Thailand confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved

Airports of Thailand is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that the country is on track to hit the 95 million passenger number across all of its 6 airports this year. AOT’s Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat said 66.38 million passengers traveled through AOT-managed airports in the first 8 months of the 2023 fiscal year, starting October 2022.







This figure reflects a 170.4% year-on-year growth, with most being international passengers at 34.31 million, representing a 635.7% expansion. The number of domestic passengers in the same period was logged at 32.06 million, showing a 61.3% growth.

The AOT has set the annual passenger number target at 95 million for 2023, and at 142 million next year, which will be comparable to the pre-pandemic level.



The AOT is expected to start trialing the new satellite concourse (SAT-1) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport this September, which will provide 216,000 extra square kilometers of passenger area. The company also reported some 2 billion baht profit in the first half of this year. (NNT)





















