Pattaya Beach Games ignite sporting fervor and boosts tourism in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya reverberated with sporting enthusiasm as the much-anticipated Pattaya Beach Games took center stage with a spectacular opening ceremony on June 30. This thrilling event aimed to elevate sports tourism in the region and position Pattaya as a dynamic sports city. Led by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and attended by members of the Pattaya City Council, external organizations, committee members, and athletes, the stage was set for an unforgettable display of athletic prowess.







Running from June 30 to July 9, the Pattaya Beach Games sought to attract a diverse range of tourists, both domestic and international, through the captivating power of sports. Four exciting beach sports – beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach tennis, and beach rugby – took center stage, promising adrenaline-pumping action and intense competition. With ambitions of reaching an international standard, the event aimed to put Pattaya on the map as a premier sports destination.



During the opening ceremony, Surat Thepchaito, Director of the Tourism and Sports Department, articulated the event’s objectives. Recognizing the immense potential of sports tourism, Thepchaito emphasized how the Beach Games could bolster visitor arrivals and shine a spotlight on Pattaya as a thriving tourist haven. The event sought to captivate spectators and provide an immersive experience that showcased the city’s unwavering commitment to sports and tourism development.







The opening ceremony itself was a spectacle to behold, featuring vibrant cheerleading performances by the Thai Cheerleading Association and award-winning hip-hop dances from the United States. These energetic displays set the stage for a thrilling competition, generating an atmosphere brimming with excitement and anticipation.

Drawing a substantial crowd of both tourists and locals, the competitions ignited a sense of fervor and ignited passions. Enthusiastic spectators rallied behind their favorite athletes, cheering and applauding their every move. Against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Beach, the games unfolded, with the picturesque setting adding to the overall allure of the event.























