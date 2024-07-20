Airport check-in system resumes normal operations – AOT confirms no stranded passengers

BANGKOK, Thailand – Keerati Kijmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), announced that the Departure Control System (DCS) issue affecting several airlines globally on July 19 has been resolved. The system, which had been non-functional since the afternoon of July 19, resumed normal operations at 2 AM on July 20. However, it encountered another disruption at 9 AM before stabilizing again at 11 AM. The passenger queues and check-in times have since returned to normal.









Keerati mentioned that approximately 200 flights were affected by the incident. Despite some delays of 1-3 hours for a few flights and one cancellation on the Bangkok-Osaka route at 10 AM on July 20, all other flights operated as scheduled. There were no stranded passengers, although some requested flight changes or refunds, which were processed according to the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

AOT has implemented measures to safeguard passengers’ rights to change flights or receive refunds and has increased staffing levels to handle any future disruptions over the next three days. During the upcoming holiday period, AOT urges passengers to arrive at the airport three hours prior to their flight to avoid any potential delays.

Keerati concluded by expressing gratitude for the cooperation from airlines and airport operators, who provided additional ground staff, passenger service agents, and facilitators. AOT also arranged food and beverages for passengers waiting to check-in during the disruption.





































